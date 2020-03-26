Arcades, shops not in markets can stay open – Trade Minister

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Trade Minister, Amelia Kyambadde has said shops, arcades, supermarkets, boutiques, and salons are expected to remain open with people able to walk in and order whatever goods they want.

This comes after a misconception that these were also among those ordered to cease operations by President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday.

The President directed the ban of public transport – buses, taxis, costa, boda bodas – as a measure to curb the COVID-19.

While carrying out enforcement on Thursday, enforcement officers ordered some shops to close and many of the arcades in Kampala were seen locked.

Kyambadde told reporters at Uganda Media Centre in Kampala that only those shops in fresh food markets should close. Food sellers remain operating.

The minister said periodical markets around the country are suspended and enforcement should ensure this is done.

The exception, Kyambadde said, is the fresh food markets like Nakasero, Kalerwe and others.

On utilities – that is water and electricity – Kyambadde said the government is concerned about the cost of utilities is considering reviewing the rates. She didn’t specify when this will happen.

She said government would also look at the supply system so that “we are able to afford it.”

Uganda has so far registered 15 cases of COVID-19.

