Arcade wrangles persist

For two days, close to twenty buildings in the city centre were closed as the owner, Mansour Matovu aka Yanga protested what he termed as mistreatment in a long running property row that involves fellow businessman Charles Muhangi who passed on late last year.

Yanga says he is being frustrated in his pursuit of malls which were taken over by Muhangi before he died. Out of frustration, Yanga closed seventeen of his buildings in the city last week leaving hundreds of traders counting heavy losses. Yanga has met President Museveni over the matter but issues were unresolved.

Kampala Capital City Authority has stayed out of the saga saying it is an ownership issue which ought to be resolved by individuals. Drake Lubega, another businessman had been involved in property wrangles with Muhangi for some time over the ownership of land on which Qualicel Bus Terminal sits. The Supreme Court had granted Muhangi ownership of the land but he passed away shortly after.

