San Francisco, US | XINHUA | Apple on Tuesday announced Apple One, a plan to include all of Apple’s subscription services, during its September 2000 event.

“With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favorite Apple services across their favorite devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac,” the company said.

Starting this fall, customers with Apple subscriptions will be recommended the Apple One plan, the company said.

The Individual plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for 14.95 U.S. dollars per month.

To share the same subscriptions and a larger 200GB of iCloud storage with up-to-six family members, the price is 19.95 dollars a month.

The Premier plan is for 29.95 dollars per month, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage, and can be shared among up to six family members.

Apple reported late July its financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter with quarterly revenue of 59.7 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 11 percent from the year-ago quarter while the net sales in the Great China region increased to 9.329 billion dollars. The company’s services revenue reached 13.156 billion dollars, up by 14.8 percent year on year.

