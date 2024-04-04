2026 Elections: ANT to start countrywide mobilization

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alliance for National Transformation- ANT has announced a nationwide mobilization to create awareness of the party and mobilize support ahead of the 2026 General elections.

Speaking to journalists at the party Headquarters in Bukoto, Alice Alaso, the party’s National Coordinator said that the tours will start on April 8th up to the end of May, and will cover at least 70 districts.

Alaso said that this is part of their five-year strategic plan, which they launched after the end of the 2021 General Elections. The plan was intended to address the challenges they faced during the elections, which may have contributed to their dismal performance, as well as to reposition their party to change the country’s political landscape.

“We want to focus on grassroots mobilization which is a carry forward because we did some last year. We intend by the end of the year; we should have covered 70 districts on top of those we already did last year.” Alaso said.

She added that the mobilization will cover the first ten districts in Buganda, Bunyoro, West Nile, Tooro, and eastern Uganda specifically Teso and Bukedi.

Alaso explained that they intend to create awareness of the party, identify and train leaders at the grassroots level for party leadership, and also initiate building the party structures at grassroots levels.

Alliance for National Transformation finished distant fourth in the 2021 General election with its presidential Candidate General Mugisha Muntu garnering only 67,574 representing 0.65% behind President Yoweri Museveni who won the election with 58.38%.

But, most notably, the party had a poor overall result, struggling to win any significant seat, even in parliament, where none of their candidates won their races. Their sole notable success came in Terego, where Wilfred Saka was elected District Chairman.

ANT’s mobilization efforts coincide with similar initiatives by The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), which is also conducting countrywide tours to engage with its supporters following their internal divisions with the Najjanankumbi-based faction.

These, led by Dr. Kizza Besigye are contemplating five options; including forming a new political party, reconciling with the Najanankumbi-based faction of the party, continuing fighting for FDC and rescuing it from what they described as capture, denouncing the party-related politics, and forming a social movement akin to Reform Agenda, while other members had already chosen to join other political parties.

URN