Angry Entebbe Town Clerk closes De Bar after Mowzey Radio’s death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Entebbe Town Clerk has written an angry letter to the manager of De Bar, where Ugandan musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio of the Goodlyfe Crew was assaulted after an altercation at the pub.

“Following the gruesome incident of recent, that has led to the death of one of our top musicians aka Mozey Radio that happened in your bar, council within the powers versted in it to regulate and control businesses within her area of jurisdiction, has closed your bar with immediate effect,” the Town Clerk said in a statement.

“Any forceful operations will attract a fine of sh1,000,000,” the statement concluded.

Ten days after being beaten into a coma, Mowzey Radio died on Thursday morning at the intensive care unit at Case Hospital in Kampala.

Radio was reportedly knocked out cold by assailants last week in Entebbe after an altercation at Da Bar. Police have since made several arrests as they seek answers. No one has yet been charged.

Among those picked up was George Egesa, owner of the bar from where Mowzey was assaulted and then admitted to Emmanuel Clinic in Entebbe, transferred to Nsambya then to Case where hours later doctors conducted a brain surgery. (read about AK47 DEATH in similar incident Page 2)

The incident last week was similar to that which led to the death of AK47 in 2015.

Emmanuel Mayanja Hummertone aka AK47 was beaten in a bar in Kabalagala before he died on arrival at Nsambya hospital, after he reportedly cracked his skull.

The singer was from the musical family that includes brothers Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone, Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso and Douglas Mayanja aka Weasle.

Reports then incidated that AK47 was beaten first at a bar and then went to the washroom to clean up, where he is thought to have slipped and fallen.

The bar DEJAVU, belonged to Jeff Kiwanuka, a former manager of the singing duo of Radio and Weasel.

Also, last October, renowned producer Dan Muto aka Danz Kumapeesa died four months after being bed-ridden at Nsambya Hospital.

The producer was hospitalized after reportedly being attacked by unidentified goons, who thumped him, and robbed him in a night attack in June.