Angolan president pledges to invest more in telecommunications

Luanda, Angola | Xinhua | Angolan President Joao Lourenco said Friday that Angola would continue to invest in the country’s telecommunication sector with more satellites and infrastructures to ensure that the sector helps develop the country.

The Angolan president made the statement after inaugurating the Satellite Control and Mission Center located in Luanda Province. The center will monitor and operate the country’s first on-orbit satellite, Angosat-2.

With the launch of the Angosat-2 satellite and its operation, Angola benefits from all points of view, said Lourenco, adding that agriculture, science, and education will also benefit from the project.

In October 2022, Angola successfully launched its second satellite, Angosat-2, manufactured in Russia, after the first, Angosat-1, was deemed a write-off in December 2017.

The Satellite Control and Mission Center was built over a total area of 6,617 square meters and has 47 compartments equipped with technical and technological means, with the capacity to ensure satellite tracking, monitoring, and exploration.