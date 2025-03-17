Anglican Church launches services in Ruruuli, Runyala in Nakasongola

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anglican Church and the Buruuli chiefdom have launched Sunday services in the Ruruuli-Runyala languages in Nakasongola district. The services were launched on Sunday at St. Andrews Nakasongola Church of Uganda, exciting Christians who speak Ruruuli-Runyala languages.

The prayers, worship, and sermons were all recited in Ruruuli-Runyala, unlike before when they were all in Luganda. Rev. Canon Samuel Ssaka, the Archdeacon of Nakasongola Archdeaconry, said the purpose of the service was to promote the culture and spread the gospel in local languages.

He noted, however, that the church will retain other services in Luganda and English to accommodate Christians who may not speak Ruruuli-Runyala.

Isabaruuli Constantine Mwogezi Butamanya, the Cultural Leader of Buruuli chiefdom, welcomed the services, saying they would help his subjects communicate directly with God in their mother language.

Samuel Kasirye, the Prime Minister of Buruuli chiefdom, said the launch of the services in Ruruuli-Runyala languages is part of a plan to liberate the Baruuli, who have been marginalized, including in religious affairs. The Summer Institute of Linguistics is currently translating the Bible from English into Ruruuli-Runyala to facilitate the services.

The Bible is expected to be released in 2026. Martin Alibu, the director of the Summer Institute of Linguistics, said the translation of the Bible and other literature into Ruruuli-Runyala is part of their objective of promoting indigenous languages and advancing their development. Alibu added that they have helped translate books for 19 indigenous languages.

The institute has also translated a dictionary from English to Ruruuli-Runyala. Christians Rogers Kulaba and Eseza Kalule welcomed the initiative, saying it will promote unity and preserve the language, which they feel has been neglected for long. Kalule stated that the church services will also help promote the identity and self-esteem of the Baruuli.

Starting in 2026, schools in Nakasongola will also begin teaching learners in Primary One and Two in the Ruruuli-Runyala languages after translating their instructional materials. Buruuli chiefdom seceded from the Buganda Kingdom in 2004 and has since launched several programs to promote its independence.

However, Buganda Kingdom refused to recognize the chiefdom and still appointed chiefs to promote its interests. The launch of church services in the Ruruuli-Runyala languages and the translation of the Bible is another blow to Buganda, which is still trying to maintain its influence in the area.

****

URN