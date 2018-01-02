Tuesday , January 2 2018
Airtel
Home / NEWS ANALYSIS / ANALYSIS: Since removal of sanctions, Sudan’s economy has actually got worse

ANALYSIS: Since removal of sanctions, Sudan’s economy has actually got worse

The Independent January 2, 2018 NEWS ANALYSIS Leave a comment 290 Views

Sudan leader Bashir faces new challenges

John Hursh | AFRICAN ARGUMENTS |  On 6 October, the US government announced that it would revoke the majority of economic sanctions imposed on Sudan. Many of them had been in place for two decades.

Numerous governments, organisations, and commentators welcomed the decision. Sudan expert Alex de Waalcalled the move “long overdue”, while UN Special Rapporteur Idriss Jazairy noted the negative effect sanctions had had on Sudan’s vulnerable populations.

Many in Sudan also celebrated the announcement. After all, in principle, the removal of sanctions will help grow the economy. Previously prohibited foreign companies will be allowed to do business in the country again, while Sudanese banks again will be able to complete dollar transactions and reconnect to the international financial system.

However, in practice, the economy continues to show little gain and numerous problems. The most glaring derive from the government’s misguided economic policies, especially its massive spending on military and security combined with underinvestment in health care, housing, education, and infrastructure.

Until the government of President Omar al-Bashir commits to significant economic reforms, the removal of sanctions will do little to improve the economy or better the lives of most Sudanese.

READ FULL ANALYSIS HERE

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved