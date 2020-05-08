Amuru district seeks UGX 200M to repair broken boreholes

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Amuru district water department is hunting for Shillings 200 million to repair broken boreholes.

Records from the Water department show that 150 of the 540 boreholes in the district broke down last year.

Robinson Payolem, the Amuru District Water Officer says the most affected is Lamogi sub county with 34 broken boreholes. He says repairing each borehole costs between Shillings 1 million to 4 million depending on the magnitude of the damage.

According to Payolem, the breakdown of the boreholes has denied residents access to clean water especially during the coronavirus lockdown where there is need for regular hand washing.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru District LC V chairperson says some individuals have been repairing the boreholes but end up replacing durable parts with weaker ones.

According to Lakony, the district executive has resolved that any person who wants to repair any borehole should do it in consultation with the district water department. He says AMREF Africa has accepted to repair 34 boreholes in Lamogi sub county which is most affected.

Rosemary Adong, a resident of Olwal trading center in Lamogi sub county says she currently walks for at least two kilometers to fetch clean water. She says in most cases, there are too many people at the water source, which they also share with animals.

