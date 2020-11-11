Amuriat roots for economic growth in Teso

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change- FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi has pledged to fight for the financial independence of the people of Teso.

Amuriat who is currently canvassing for support in Katakwi district was moved by the high levels of poverty and suffering by people in the area. The residents told Amuriat in Kapujan sub county that they are living in poverty and they don’t have money to buy food and other basic needs like soap and salt.

“We have floods that have continued to ravage crops in the gardens. Some of our people in other sub-counties have nowhere to go after rains displaced them. The roads here are inaccessible and yet we have to move out to look for money”, Silas Opolot said.

More than 1,000 gardens of crops and 200 households in Palam sub county have been affected by floods in Katakwi district. The district report on road works also indicates that a total of 870 kilometres of roads across the district is inaccessible.

According to Amuriat, his government will concentrate on rebuilding an economic base for the people of Teso if elected President. He notes that the people of Teso have been forced into poverty and untold suffering that his government will address.

According to Amuriat, Teso and other parts of the country have suffered violence where many people have lost lives, something he notes must be addressed.

Amuriat is still combing for votes in Teso sub region and is expected in Kapelebyong and Amuria districts. He will conclude his campaigns in the region on Thursday with Kaberamaido and Kalaki and later head to the Lango sub region.

On Tuesday, FDC supporters fought running battles with the police as Amuriat entered Ngora town.

One person, Emmanuel Opale, the Kobwin FDC Chairperson sustained injuries from the scuffle that ensued between a supporter of FDC and the Police.

URN