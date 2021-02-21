Amuriat, Besigye celebrate Anywar’s defeat

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat has expressed happiness over the defeat of incumbent Kitgum Municipality Member of Parliament, also State Minister for Environment Beatrice Anywar.

Anywar lost the bid to retain her parliamentary seat for the fourth term on the National Resistance Movement party ticket in the January 14th election to FDC party stalwart Denis Onekalit Amere. Amere polled 3,263 votes while Anywar garnered 3,052 votes.

Speaking at a thanksgiving prayer for the victory of Amere in Kitgum municipality on Saturday, Amuriat says Anywar’s loss was predictable since she had turned against the party that nurtured her political career. Anywar was a loyal member of the FDC and ably represented the party in Parliament for two terms since winning her first parliamentary seat in 2006 and the second term in 2011.

Anywar however contested as an independent candidate in the 2016 parliamentary elections after losing the primaries, a move that saw a rocky relationship with the FDC party.

She would however begin paying allegiance to the NRM party chairman President Museveni and by December 2017, she joined the NRM legislators and voted in favour of removing the presidential age limit from the constitution.

Amuriat noted that the FDC party was founded on the sacrifice of the people of Uganda, adding that anyone who insulted the party like Anywar wouldn’t freely walk away with it.

He notes that the party is comfortable in the region and has witnessed their former party members who insulted the FDC get defeated in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

Two notable former FDC party members in East Acholi also lost the January parliamentary polls. They include controversial lawmaker Samuel Odonga Otto who was defeated in the race for Aruu County in Pader district by newcomer Dr Christopher Komakech.

Komakech polled 9,327 votes while Otto garnered 5,953 votes. In Agago district, Prof Morris Ogenga Latigo who quit the FDC party and contested as an independent candidate also lost his bid to retain Agago North County seat. Prof Latigo was defeated by NRM’s Amos Okot who garnered majority votes of 7,943 against 4,276 votes.

Amuriat advised Amere to remain focused and never be swayed away in the course of his leadership in Parliament.

Former FDC presidential candidate, Rtd Col Dr Kizza Besigye who was the Chief guest at the thanksgiving prayers that attracted thousands of FDC supporters described Anywar’s defeat as one of the “sweetest” victories for the party.

Amere in his speech promised never to betray the people who elected him and his party arguing that he will work for their common interest.

He also vowed to fulfill the pledges he made during his campaigns amongst them continuously extending support to expectant mothers in the municipality.

*****

URN