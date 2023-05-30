American Tower Corporation partners with NEMA to restore Mabira Forest Reserve  

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bid to restore the Mabira Forest, National Environment Management Authority recently partnered with a telecommunication infrastructure firm, American Tower Corporation (ATC), and National Forestry Authority to plant trees ahead of Environment Day celebrations.

The partnership was also implemented as part of the activities to commemorate International Biodiversity Day.

The event was held under the theme, “From Agreement To Action: Build Back Biodiversity”

The Mabira Rain Forest, located 61.7 kilometers east of Kampala City, is one of Uganda’s largest surviving natural forests, covering an area of 300 square miles.

The Tree Planting and Restoration activity, held as a prelude to the international World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5th, contributed 5,000 seedlings for the restoration activity.

Akankwasah Barirega, the executive director of NEMA said this partnership aims to address the significant reduction in forest cover resulting from widespread reliance on firewood and charcoal for cooking, which has led to the loss of biodiversity, soil degradation, and climate change.

Mr. Barirega applauded ATC Uganda and the other entities for accepting to join forces for safeguarding the environment, urging everyone in Uganda to join in because environmental degradation affects everyone.

Dorothy Kabagambe Ssemanda, Chief Executive Officer of ATC Uganda said, “As a company, ATC Uganda recognizes the importance of trees in sustaining life and the environment, and we are committed to taking practical steps towards achieving a sustainable future.”

She said, through the company’s participation in tree planting and restoration activity, they are contributing to the restoration of degraded forest landscapes and the protection of the planet’s biodiversity.

“Our focus on shared infrastructure and clean energy generation also demonstrates our commitment to sustaining our environment,” Ssemanda said.

ATC Uganda is also participating in the “Running out of Trees” (ROOTS) campaign, an initiative by the Ministry of Water and Environment and other stakeholders, aimed at achieving the National Forest Restoration Goal of restoring over 2.5 million hectares of degraded forest landscape by 2030.