American killed in train accident at Bugolobi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has confirmed a fatal accident Friday, at which an American Savannah Gardner lost her life.

” A fatal accident occurred on the evening of Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Wankoko level crossing in Bugolobi. The incident, which took place at approximately 5:37 PM, involved our evening Commuter Train Service travelling from Kampala to Namanve and a private motor vehicle, a Mitsubishi Pajero with registration number UBF 582X.”

URC said in their statement that preliminary reports indicate that at the time of the incident, the level crossing was being manned by staff from both the Railways Police and URC in line with our safety guidelines.

Traffic on all sides of the level crossing (Bugolobi, Port Bell road, and 3rd Street) had reportedly come to a complete stop to allow the train to pass safely. “However, the driver of the Pajero, an American national, attempted to cross the track, resulting in a collision with the oncoming train. URC has instituted internal investigations and is fully cooperating with Uganda Police Force investigators to find out what exactly happened.”

Earlier, a social media post appealed for prayer and financial support for the family of Matt and Savannah Gardner, missionaries in Uganda, who were graduates of West Coast Baptist College.

“Today, as the Gardners were travelling on one of the main streets in Kampala, a train crossed the road and hit their vehicle. Savannah went to Heaven instantly. The two sons are completely fine. Matthew sustained internal injuries and is presently in the hospital. Please pray for Matthew to heal quickly and for the two sons, Jedidiah (age 4) and Mason (1 year old). We praise the Lord that there is a large group of BIMI Africa missionaries there who are assisting them at this time.”