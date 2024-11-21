Alien Skin remanded for stealing an iPhone

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Makindye Chief Magistrates Court has remanded musician Patrick Mulwana, popularly known as Alien Skin, to Luzira Prison on charges of robbery.

Alien Skin was arrested on Wednesday following chaos at Nsambya Hospital that reportedly resulted in the assault of two doctors and a security guard. The incident stemmed from the death of Joram Tumwesigye, a member of the Fangone Entertainment Crew led by Alien Skin.

Police reports indicate that Tumwesigye died about an hour after being admitted to the hospital following a car accident in Makindye. During a Wednesday evening court session, Chief Magistrate Esther Adikin charged Alien Skin with one count of robbery related to an incident in September.

Prosecutors allege that in September 2024, at Makindye Division in Kampala District, Alien Skin robbed Mubiru Salim of an iPhone 15 Pro valued at UGX 3.5 million, cash amounting to UGX 480,000, and a wallet containing personal documents, including a national identification card. It is further alleged that he used actual violence against Mubiru during or immediately after the robbery.

Alien Skin denied the charges and has been remanded until December 9, 2024, as investigations continue.

Unofficial sources suggest that additional charges may be brought against the musician for his alleged violent conduct. Police reports at Katwe link Alien Skin and his entourage to multiple violent incidents. Earlier this year, Alien Skin was accused of assaulting Tonny Ntale, a bouncer at Vox Bar in Makindye, after Ntale requested the group to comply with security procedures.

URN