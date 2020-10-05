Akii-Bua stadium feasibility study begins ahead of construction

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MS Habitat Consultants have embarked on the feasibility study ahead of the proposed construction of Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira district.The Sports State Minister, Denis Hamson Obua introduced the consultants to Lira district local government on Friday last week.

The 90 days exercise will cost Shillings 424 million. A feasibility study is an assessment of the practicality of the project. It is meant to identify and assess opportunities and threats to the environment, resources required for the project and the prospects for its success.

It also involves identifying the potential relevant impact of the construction, alternative solutions to compensate for the adverse impact on biodiversity. Obua says the consultants are expected to undertake the study in line with the Chinese grant for the construction of the stadium.

He said they expect the consultants to complete the work within 90 days and compile a report for submission to the Ministry of Education and Sports and Foreign Affairs. Obua thanked Lira district for availing land for the project and asked the authorities to protect it from encroachment.

Lamex Omara Apita, the Commissioner Physical Education in Ministry of Education who represented the Permanent Secretary, explained the difference in the costs for the feasibility studies of Akiibua and Buhinga stadium.

Ben Ogwete Otim, the Lira Chief Administrative Officer said that once completed, the stadium will not only contribute to the development of Lango but Uganda at large.

Jackson K. Muhwezi, the managing partner Habitat Consultants who boasted about their vast experience promised to deliver the work within the stipulated time.

The proposed construction of Akii-bua Olympic stadium in Lira and Buhinga stadium in Kabarole- Fort Portal is in line with President Yoweri Museveni’s directive in 2009. Akii-bua Olympic stadium will comprise an international aquatic center, indoor gymnasium, training field and hotel.

Museveni promised to construct the stadium in honour of Uganda’s first Olympic gold medalist, John Akii-Bua. In February 2016, Sam Odongo, the Assistant Commissioner for Sports at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology received the site from the then Lira district local government administration on behalf of the government.

Subsequently, government allocated more than Shillings 600 million the following year for the preliminary work on the 18-acre piece of land in Erute Parish, Central Division. In 2019, Lira district authorities handed over the land to Lango football province team to use the facility as well as develop it.

Currently, the site has a perimeter wall, VIP latrine and the pavilion built by the government. It also has a football pitch constructed by well-wishers and business community across Lango sub-region.

******

URN