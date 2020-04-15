Airtel Uganda network sites hit 2000 countrywide

Kampala, Uganda | Isaac Khisa | Airtel Uganda added 150 more network sites last year bringing the total number of network sites that the telecom company owns to 2,000, according to the its Managing Director, V.G Somasekhar.

Somasekhar, who spoke to the journalists via Zoom, a cloud-based video telephony, online chat, and business telephone system service on April.15, said the new development comes nearly a year since the company rolled out 4G network countrywide.

He said Airtel Uganda also has 3,900 kilometers of fiber optic covering 95.9% population, making it possible for subscribers around the country to enjoy an improved experience in internet-based activities.

“We have made a firm commitment to ensuring 100% access to our superior network in Uganda. Today, we are happy to announce that people across Uganda will be able to improve their lives through trade, education and commerce and enjoy the full offerings of Airtel Uganda’s reliable network whether on 2G, 3G or 4G,” he said.

“With the availability of our countrywide network, we are mitigating other factors such as affordability of voice and data bundles, quality smartphones and Airtel Money transaction rates,” he added. Somasekhar said the telecom firm has cumulatively invested US$675million in network upgrade and expansion.

He said the demand for data and voice services have gone up as the country battles with coronavirus that has swept the entire world. Uganda has 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight discharged.

This development comes at the time the government is implementing the National Broadband Policy that among others requires telecom companies to be able to cover the entire geographical area of Uganda so as to enable universal access, promote effective competition and quality of service as a condition to be granted an operating licence.

Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the Ag. Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission congratulated Airtel upon another accomplishment in their journey to provide superior network in Uganda.

“In order to transform the Ugandan society, we are ready to collaborate with the private sector and organizations like Airtel Uganda are playing an important role in ensuring reliable, affordable and always-on communication across Uganda. As the regulator, we are committed to developing a modern communications Infrastructure in Uganda, in conformity with the operationalization of the Telecommunications Policy.

Congratulations Airtel,” she said. Airtel, which entered Uganda in 2010 through the acquisition of Zain, currently boasts of 12million customers.