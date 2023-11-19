Airtel Uganda, Itel unveil A70 smartphone

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda has together with Itel unveiled the revolutionary Itel A70 at Sheraton Four Points in Kampala this week. This strategic partnership seeks to redefine smartphone accessibility, offering affordable yet feature-rich mobile technology to empower Ugandans.

According to officials, there is a surge in smartphone demand in Uganda highlights the need for innovative and affordable devices. Itel A70 addresses this demand, officials said, by delivering an array of impressive features, emphasizing affordability, high performance, and an exceptional user experience.

While unveiling the device, Joweria Nabbaka, the Head Data, Devices said, “Airtel is delighted to collaborate with smartphone entities like itel to facilitate smartphone accessibility, supporting communities and enabling internet access to help them participate in opportunities that can be leveraged through Smartphones powered on the internet.”

Nabbaka added, “As we unveil this device, we are proud to emphasize our commitment to digital inclusion. Airtel Uganda is delighted to collaborate with Itel to make smartphones more accessible, supporting communities and enabling internet access. We understand that internet connectivity has evolved from a luxury to a necessity, facilitating communication, providing entertainment, and enabling business transactions. All Airtel Uganda subscribers who purchase this phone will get a free 5GB of data, every month for the first 3 months of using the device”

Officials said itel A70 device sets a new standard for entry-level smartphones, combining remarkable technological advancements with a high cost efficiency, catering specifically to users in emerging markets like Uganda

ITEL country manager, Martin Yan “The Itel brand was established in 2007 & by the end of 2022, ITEL had become one of the most popular mobile phones in Uganda. Today, we bring you affordable innovation and connectivity like never before, alongside Airtel Uganda.”

Henry Ssajjabbi, ITEL brand manager added: “This is not just a product but a giveaway to our clients. Innovation has always been at the core of the ITEL mobile philosophy, which is what we led with for this phone. With this device, you will never have to worry about your storage getting full because it has expandable memory of up to 2 terabytes. This partnership with Airtel represents the fusion of cutting-edge technology with unparalleled connectivity, resulting in a synergy that’s bound to redefine how you experience the digital world.”