Airtel, SpaceX deal to boost connectivity in Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Africa’s agreement with SpaceX marks a significant step towards transforming digital access across the continent, as the telco partners with the satellite provider to expand Starlink’s reach into underserved areas.

The partnership, announced on April.6, is expected to bring Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellite internet services to communities, businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities across Airtel Africa’s 14-country footprint.

By integrating Starlink’s satellite connectivity, Airtel aims to enhance its broadband offerings and bridge the digital divide, particularly in remote and rural regions where traditional connectivity infrastructure has often been limited or non-existent.

“We are committed to advancing Africa’s digital economy, and this partnership with SpaceX represents a critical move in that direction,” said Sunil Taldar, Managing Director and CEO of Airtel Africa.

“With next-generation satellite connectivity, we can ensure that every individual, business, and community has access to affordable, reliable voice and data services, even in the most remote parts of Africa.”

The agreement will allow Airtel Africa to leverage Starlink’s network to expand its services, particularly focusing on sectors such as enterprise solutions, education, and healthcare. The partnership also aims to explore satellite-based backhaul solutions, further strengthening Airtel’s ability to deliver connectivity to areas where traditional telecom infrastructure has struggled to reach.

Starlink’s services are already licensed to operate in nine of Airtel’s 14 markets, with the remaining five countries in the process of securing regulatory approval. This collaboration is expected to provide a crucial boost to Airtel’s digital services offering, enabling the telco to support a wide range of business and consumer needs, from cloud-based applications to digital learning and telemedicine.

Chad Gibbs, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, said: “This partnership with Airtel complements our direct-to-consumer offerings in Africa, and showcases how, once fully licensed, Starlink is committed to working with industry leaders to ensure the maximum number of people can benefit from satellite connectivity.”

The deal comes on the heels of Airtel’s broader strategy to improve internet access across the continent and follows its distribution agreement with OneWeb, another satellite operator, in 2022. Bharti Airtel, the parent company of Airtel Africa, is also an investor in OneWeb, having played a key role in rescuing the satellite constellation from bankruptcy in 2020.

Airtel Africa operates in Uganda, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, and Zambia, positioning the company as a central player in the ongoing digital transformation of Africa.