Airtel Money and Mastercard launch secure Global Pay Card in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL), in partnership with Mastercard, Diamond Trust Bank, Network International, has today launched the Airtel Money Global Pay Card, a virtual prepaid card designed to give Ugandans a secure and convenient way to make international payments.

The Airtel Money Global Pay Card sits independent of the customer’s day-to-day Airtel Money wallet. This prepaid card allows customers to load only the amount they need, offering better control over spending for a range of services like e-commerce, entertainment, education, travel, and digital advertising.

Accessible through the MyAirtel App, the card is free to create, free to fund from the customer’s wallet or free to withdraw making it convenient for the customers in the growing connected world.

Speaking at the launch, Japhet Aritho, Managing Director Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited, stated, “We are delighted to launch a product that reflects our commitment to providing innovative and accessible financial solutions to Ugandans. We recognize that USSD technology is sunsetting and that’s why we are leading with a prepaid Virtual Card, on the MyAirtel App.

In partnership with Mastercard, Diamond Trust Bank, and Network International, we are opening doors to global opportunities, enabling our customers to participate in the growing global digital economy with ease and confidence”

He added, “Airtel has invested heavily in internet connectivity across the country and upgraded our Airtel App, which is now more secure, enabling Ugandans to do more—not only in connecting with each other but also in transacting business. With technological advancements across the globe, it is essential for us to innovate and create better services for our customers that are seamless, secure, and borderless.”

Uganda’s digital financial services have seen a major boost, with mobile money transactions soaring to 191 trillion shillings in the year leading up to June 2023. This marks a 23% jump from the previous year’s total of 156 trillion shillings, as reported by the Bank of Uganda

Commenting on the partnership, Lenin Oyuga, Head, Telco Digital Partnerships MEA at Mastercard, said, “The increasing adoption of digital transactions in Uganda underscores the need to collaborate with partners like Airtel Money that have demonstrated the technical financial and human resources to expand the boundaries of digital and financial inclusion. As Mastercard we are happy and confident that the Airtel Money Global Pay card will give our customers a brilliant experience.”

With the Airtel Money Global Pay Card, customers can pay for services from thousands of international merchants for Online shopping on platforms like Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba; Streaming entertainment on Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music; Online learning through Coursera, Duolingo, and Udemy; Digital advertising on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter); Travel bookings via Expedia, Booking.com, and Airbnb plus, software subscriptions with Microsoft, Google, and Adobe.

“Customers who wish to join this service can download the MyAirtel App and activate their cards. They can then load funds from their Airtel Money wallet and begin transacting. They can also reach out to our service centers or call our customer service numbers for support,” Aritho concluded.