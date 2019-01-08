Air Tanzania takes delivery of Airbus A220

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tanzania’s national carrier, Air Tanzania, has delivered its first Airbus A220-300 aircraft, making it the first airline in Africa to take on the type.

The name The Wings of Kilimanjaro was given to the aircraft – a fitting name to complement their other aircraft.

The airlines acting CEO, Tito Kasambala, said “The A220s unrivaled passenger comfort combined with its remarkable performance and economics will be an excellent asset to further develop Air Tanzania’s network.”

Air Tanzania plans to use the aircraft on domestic and regional routes from Dar es Salaam and will investigate additional routes when the time is appropriate. Key destinations on the planning board are locations in the Middle East and India.

This delivery makes the airline the fifth airline in the world to operate the Airbus A220, after Asia, Europe and recently America.

The new aircraft is the first of two on order by the airline and will complement the single Boeing 787 Dreamliner recently acquired.