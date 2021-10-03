Aggressive boda boda riders target security officers during curfew

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A new wave of aggression targeting security personnel by boda-boda riders operating past curfew time in Kitgum municipality has left the police stunned.

At least three security officers implementing Covid-19 guidelines have been attacked and injured within Pandwong and Central division in the past one and half weeks by boda boda riders operating past curfew hours.

Two of the injured are Uganda People’s Defence Force soldiers, one sustaining injuries on the legs and losing two teeth after being knocked with a motorcycle while another was assaulted on Pager River bridge.

Another victim of the attack was a police officer who sustained a compound fracture on his leg after he was also knocked by a speeding boda boda rider resisting arrest at Corner Alango in Pandwong division.

Tommy Eyaku, the Kitgum District Police Commander said in an interview with Uganda Radio Network that three officers are currently nursing serious injuries following deliberate attacks from boda boda riders.

He describes the rising trend as a transfer of aggression from the boda-boda riders to security personnel with unknown motives that demand an investigation.

Eyaku says most of the riders are becoming defiant to stop at police checkpoints and instead speed off when confronted saying that those arrested end up mobilizing local masses.

Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech has warned boda boda riders against their daring acts which could trigger retaliation from security officers leading to fatalities.

Komakech called on the riders to observe the guidelines issued by the president against riding past 6 pm.

He also urged security personnel to maintain their ethical code of conduct while executing their works and desist from acts of retaliation that may strain relationships.

URN