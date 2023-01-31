Agago district bans livestock mov’t over Foot and Mouth Disease

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Agago district have imposed a ban on the movement of cattle due to a suspected outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease-FMD.

The affected areas are; Lapono, Lukole, Ajali and Parabongo sub-counties, where the disease has been reported and dozens of cattle have died.

John Baptist Odong, a resident of Olung Lwala in Lukole sub-county said he buys and sells cattle, but many animals are being attacked by the disease and die.

Odong said the infected animals present with wounds in the mouth which prevent them from eating and eventually they die.

Sisto Owili, the chairperson of Aywee Tela village, Ogole parish, Lapono sub-county, believes the disease is spreading because the animals share a water source.

According to Owili, the animals in Lapono, Lukole and Parabongo sub-counties all drink from the same stream.

Robert Kenny Okwera, the District Veterinary Officer confirmed the presence of the suspected cases of the disease, adding that the first 20 cases were registered on 17th and 18th of January, 2023.

Okwera said the animals are brought from Lango and Teso sub-regions for exchange with big ones in Agago.

Okwera said the veterinary workers have challenges controlling the disease because the dealers dodge the main roads where inspection of incoming animals is done and because the animals share water and food troughs.

In an attempt to contain the spread of the disease, the veterinary department has banned the movement of animals in and out of the affected sub-counties and closed slaughter places and dairies.

Okeny advised farmers to confine the animals that are already presenting with the signs of the disease.

Okeny said they have reported to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries to support them with vaccines to contain the spread of the disease to other sub-counties.

Okeny said the veterinary department is ensuring the movement of animals is controlled. He said they have stopped the slaughtering of cattle and goats in the affected areas, and advised farmers to fetch water and give it to their animals at home.

Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats, and other cloven-hoofed ruminants. It is a transboundary animal disease that deeply affects the production of livestock and disrupts regional and international trade in animals and animal products.

*****

URN