Aga Khan foundation awards grants to partners

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | The Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) on May 27th officially awarded grants to partners under pillars 1 and 3 of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) COVID-19 response project implementing in Kampala district.

The project was launched last year and was meant to focus on providing rapid response funds to various local Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to enable them to reach the most vulnerable members of their constituents with support based on emerging needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the function, the Kampala-based partners under the project were introduced, shared the project implementation plans and expectations, target areas and communities of practice, and lobby support from relevant stakeholders.

The Minister of State for Kampala Capital City Authority, Kyofatogabye Kabuye who was the Guest of Honour thanked the Aga Khan Foundation for supporting these programmes in Uganda and that he looks forward to follow up on these activities.

“These interventions should have sustainability plans so that people don’t suffer when the project ends. COVID-19 will continue to have effects on the marginalized worldwide,” Kyofatogabye said.

The partners awarded in Kampala include:

Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU)

National Forum of People Living with HIV/AIDS Networks in Uganda (NAFOPHANU)

Dorna centre and home for Autism

FIDA Uganda

The Anthill Foundation Uganda

Action For Community Development (AFFCAD)

Kyambogo University, Faculty of Special Needs

Early Years Foundation Uganda

Young Tour Operators Uganda (YUTO)

Tour Guides Forum in Uganda (TGFU)