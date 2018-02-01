Friday , February 2 2018
Airtel
Home / ENTERTAINMENT / Africa’s top musicians Peter, Paul Okoye and WizKid hail Mowzey Radio

Africa’s top musicians Peter, Paul Okoye and WizKid hail Mowzey Radio

The Independent February 1, 2018 ENTERTAINMENT, News 1 Comment 2,715 Views

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Africa’s top musicians have taken to social media to hail Mowzey Radio as one of the greatest artistes Ugandan has produced.

“You were a Man of great Talent and you will be missed,” said Peter Okoye, while Paul said Mowzey was “Uganda’s best vocalist.”

Peter and Paul Okoye are Nigerian Hip-hop twins of the once popular stage name Psquare.

Another African music giant Wizkid also posted that “Nothing can ever be the same! 💔! My Superstar lives forever.”

Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio of the Goodlyfe Crew was pronounced dead on Thursday at the intensive care unit at Case Hospital in Kampala, ten days after being beaten into a coma at a bar brawl in Entebbe on January 23.

He had just made 35, and was unconscious on his birthday January 25. He will be buried on Saturday.

Rip radio 💔( Ugandans best vocalist)

A post shared by King Rudy (@rudeboypsquare) on

Tags

One comment

  1. Muyingo Lawrence
    February 1, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    So So Bad And Sad News 4 Radio But RIP

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved