Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million mark

Friday , November 20 2020
The Independent November 19, 2020 AFRICA, COVID-19 Updates Leave a comment

With 2,013,388 cases reported on Thursday, the continent represents less than 4 percent of the world’s total cases.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has surpassed 2 million, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.

The latest figures from the continental disease control and prevention agency showed that a total of 2,013,388 cases were reported across the continent with the death toll related to the pandemic standing at 48,408 as of Thursday morning.

The 54-country continent has seen more than 1.7 million recoveries from COVID-19 so far, according to Africa CDC.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

Southern Africa is the most affected region on the continent both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases and number of deaths.

Xinhua

