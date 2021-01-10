Sunday , January 10 2021
Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3 million mark

The Independent January 10, 2021 AFRICA, COVID-19 Updates Leave a comment

Covid-19 patient receives treatment in the hospital. A total of 2,450,492 people have since recovered across the continent.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,021,769 as of Sunday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 72,121.

A total of 2,450,492 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of Sunday morning.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, at 1,214,176, 451,637, 157,514, 148,799 and 127,792 respectively.

South Africa has also reported the highest COVID-19-inflicted deaths in Africa, at 32,824 on Sunday, according to the Africa CDC.

Xinhua

