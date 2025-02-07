African genomics took center stage at a landmark conference in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 15th African Society of Human Genetics (AfSHG) and the inaugural Uganda Society of Human Genetics and Bioinformatics (USHGB) Conference occurred at the Speke Resort Munyonyo from Jan.3 – 7.

The event, titled Harnessing Data Science and Artificial Intelligence for African Genomics, brought together leading scientists, researchers, and policymakers to discuss genomics’ transformative power in healthcare and innovation.

The five-day conference featured a robust agenda that included plenary sessions, workshops, and discussions on advancing genomics research across the continent. A key highlight of the event was the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in accelerating genomic discoveries, with AI- driven research now at the forefront of identifying genetic variants associated with diseases such as diabetes, kidney disease, and cancer.

In his opening message, Prof. Segun Fatumo, conference co-chair and head of non- communicable disease genomics at MRC/UVRI and LSHTM Uganda, underscored the significance of AI in genomic medicine.

He said: “AI is no longer a distant promise; it is revolutionizing genomics by allowing us to analyze vast amounts of data rapidly and accurately. This means we can personalize treatments, enhance diagnostics, and accelerate drug discovery tailored to African populations.”

Prof. Ambroise Wonkam, president of the AfSHG and co-chair of the conference, reflected on the society’s two-decade journey. “Since its founding, AfSHG has expanded its influence across the continent, fostering national societies and forming key partnerships that are shaping Africa’s genomic landscape.”

He emphasized that Africa’s unique genetic diversity presented vast opportunities for groundbreaking discoveries in precision medicine.

Uganda’s Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, highlighted the government’s commitment to integrating genomics into healthcare. “By incorporating genetic data into our health systems, we can tailor treatments for both infectious and non-communicable diseases, ensuring better health outcomes for our people.”

Similarly, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Musenero Monica, emphasized that Africa must harness genomics for bio-entrepreneurship and innovation. “Genomic research will not only improve health but also drive economic growth through biotech advancements,” she said.

Makerere University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, reaffirmed the university’s dedication to capacity building in genomics. “Through initiatives such as the H3Africa Consortium and partnerships with leading institutions, Makerere has become a hub for training the next generation of genome scientists and bioinformaticians.”

A highlight of the conference was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Professor Charles Rotimi for his outstanding contributions to African genetics research. A trailblazer in genomic diversity studies, Prof. Rotimi played a pivotal role in ensuring African representation in global genomic databases and fostering research capacity across the continent.

The road ahead

Throughout the conference, discussions focused on key topics such as AI applications in genomic medicine, ethical and legal considerations in genetics research, and strategies for fostering sustainable partnerships.

With over 400 delegates from 33 African countries and beyond, this landmark event set the stage for Africa’s leadership in global genomics research. The discussions and collaborations forged during the event will be instrumental in shaping the continent’s biomedical future.

As Africa continues to embrace the genomic revolution, the AfSHG conference catalyzed discoveries, ensuring that African populations are no longer underrepresented in global genomic studies. The message was clear: the future of genomics in Africa is bright, and the world is watching.