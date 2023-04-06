The Business Council for Africa (BCA) Announces Nominees

Kampala, Uganda | AGENCIES | The Business Council for Africa (BCA) has announced nominees for African Business Book of the Year. The nominees were selected from a pool of submissions by the Organising Committee

In a statement on March 30 the Business Council for Africa said it is proud to announce the nominees for the inaugural African Business Book of the Year award.

“The prize is designed to recognise and celebrate business-related stories from the continent and encourage more high-quality writing on business, economics, and management in Africa,” the statement said.

“We are thrilled to announce the nominees for the African Business Book of the Year,” said Arnold Ekpe, Chairperson of the BCA and author of the recently published book The Bush Banker. “These authors have made significant contributions to the field of African business and economics, and their works have the potential to inspire the next generation of business leaders in Africa and beyond.”

The nominees for the African Business Book of the Year award include: `Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa’ by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; `Africa: Open for Business’ by Dr Deanne De Vries; `Imported: Locking in Africa’s Value(s)’ by Chuks Ibechukwu; `Blood and Diamonds: Germany’s Imperial Ambitions in Africa’ by Steven Press; `The Time-Travelling Economist: Why Education, Electricity and Fertility Are Key to Escaping Poverty’ by Charlie Robertson; `Africa 2.0: Inside a Continent’s Communications Revolution’ by Russell Southwood; `Heineken in Africa: A Multinational Unleashed van’ by Olivier Beemen; and `Africa’s Shadow Rise: China and the Mirage of African Economic Development (Politics and Development in Contemporary Africa)’ by Pádraig Carmody, Peter Kragelund and Ricardo Reboredo

The nominees were selected from a pool of submissions by the Organising Committee. This shortlist will be presented to a panel of judges consisting of leading business scholars, journalists, and industry experts. The judges will evaluate each submission based on criteria such as originality, relevance, and impact on the field of African business and economics.

The winner of the African Business Book of the Year will be announced at the BCA Awards ceremony, which will take place on May 3rd at The Africa Centre, London. The ceremony will bring together leaders from business, academia, and government to celebrate the achievements of African business and culture.

The winner and the runners-up will be presented prizemoney of $17,500 (respectively $10,000, $5,000, and $2,500).

This year’s panel of judges will consist of experts on business, renowned academics and publishers, including: Arnold Ekpe, Chairperson, BCA, chair of the Judging Committee; Chris Ogbechie, Dean of Lagos Business School; Arunma Otteh, Chair of the Royal African Society; Moky Makura, CEO, AfricaNoFilter; Terhas Berhe, Managing Director and Founder of Brand Communications; Omar Ben Yedder, Publisher of African Business, African Banker and New African magazines and Anver Versi, Editor of New African and African Banker magazine.