Acholi religious leaders petition Gulu district speaker over proposed district headquarters

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious leaders in Acholi have petitioned the speaker of Gulu district council protesting the establishment of Gulu district headquarters in Cwero sub county.

Led by their chairperson, Retired Bishop Nelson Onono Onweng, the clergies under their umbrella the Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative-ARLPI say that Cwero is not central in the district which could cripple easy access to essential services by members of the community.

Onweng on Tuesday presented the petition to the speaker’s office demanding that the new district headquarters be established at Ajulu in Patiko sub county.

He explained that Ajulu is central to all the sub-counties of Gulu district and people will not travel long distances to access services.

He added that Ajulu also has a potential tourist attraction site at Fort Patiko and Ajulu Hills which is a unique pride for the new station representing justice and peace.

The petitioners noted that Ajulu has good road networks connecting Gulu city, Lamwo, Attiak to Kitgum and Nimule as well as Paicho to Kitgum and Ajulu to Pabbo noting that they will be tarmacked once the district headquarters is placed in Ajulu.

While receiving the petition, Gulu district speaker John Okwonga explained that Cwero was proposed to be the new district headquarters after it received 81% of votes from the district executive committee.

He told the petitioners that the matter will next week be tabled before the Gulu district full council meeting.

Gulu Municipality is among the six cities which are expected to commence tomorrow 1st of July. The others are Jinja, Masaka, Fort Portal, Arua, Mbale and Mbarara.

*****

URN