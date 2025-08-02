Acholi Paramount Chief Advocates for retention of learners within the sub-region

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rwot Acana II, the Paramount Chief of Ker Kwaro Acholi, has emphasized the importance of retaining students within the Acholi sub-region for their education. Speaking at the annual Thanksgiving ceremony at YY Okot Memorial College in Pager Division, Kitgum Municipality, he urged parents to prioritize local schools instead of sending their children elsewhere.

This year’s thanksgiving theme was “Commit your works to the Lord and thoughts will be established,” inspired by Proverbs 16:3. Acana highlighted the financial benefits of keeping learners within the sub-region, noting that sending children outside involves substantial costs.

“By retaining learners within the sub-region, parents can reduce the financial burden associated with education, making it more accessible to all,” he said. He stressed that strengthening local schools will benefit not only individual students but also the broader community’s development.

He called on parents to support local educational institutions to build a robust education system that meets the needs of the Acholi people. Acana also encouraged girls to focus on their education and remain in school, warning against distractions, especially from male peers, that could hinder their progress.

He said concentrating on studies will help girls unlock their potential and contribute meaningfully to their communities. Additionally, he urged parents to support teachers in their efforts to provide quality education, advocating for a strong partnership between parents and educators to improve student outcomes.

In a show of support, the Paramount Chief donated two bulls and five million shillings to YY Okot Memorial College, the only government-aided girls’ secondary school in Kitgum. He also rewarded 16 athletes who excelled at the recent National Secondary School athletics competition in Tororo, awarding 300,000 shillings to gold medalists and 200,000 shillings to bronze medalists.

“This initiative aims to promote educational development and celebrate the achievements of local students, reinforcing the importance of community support in education,” he concluded.

