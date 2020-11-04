Acholi leaders decry poor funding to roads sector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in the Acholi sub-region have asked for increased funding to the road sector.

Due to inadequate funding, several roads in the region remain in a poor state which has affected service delivery.

Douglas Okello Peter, the LCV chairperson Omoro district says currently, the district receives only 613 million shillings every financial year to manage and maintain 1,187 km of district roads. He says that the allocation is a drop in the iceberg considering the poor state of roads in the district and the number of kilometres that need to be improved and upgraded.

According to Okello, as Omoro district, they propose that 7% of 15% given to the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA every financial year for road management and maintenance be allocated to the districts such that the road conditions are improved.

Michael Lakony, Amuru LCV chairperson says the district has struggled to maintain its 401 kilometres of roads due to limited resources. Lakony notes that the district receives 118.6 Million Shillings and 332.4 Million Shillings.

Lakony notes that for all the district and sub county roads to be properly managed, they need at least 1 Billion Shillings.

Patrick Okello Oryema, the Nwoya LCV chairperson says that coupled with the inadequate funding is the late remittance of funds to the district accounts which has also contributed to the poor road conditions in the district.

According to Oryema, the government should revise the amount they remit to the districts for road maintenance under the Uganda Road Fund.

Members of the community in the sub-region have been complaining to the leaders on the poor road conditions which have been worsened by the torrential heavy rains being experienced in the region.

******

URN