Accident claims three lives as YY Bus overturns in Kibuku

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people were killed in a tragic road accident that occurred at Saala village in Kibuku district along the Mbale-Tirinyi highway Wednesday night at 8:00 pm. The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Ntege, the bus driver and resident of Namakwekwe ward in the Mbale City Northern City Division, and two minors whose identities are yet to be established.

According to Immaculate Alaso, the North Bukedi police spokesperson, the YY bus with registration number UBG 400C was traveling from Kampala to Mbale when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned several times. Several other passengers sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Alaso stated that the police have launched an investigation into the accident to determine its cause. The names of the injured passengers have not yet been disclosed.

URN