Accident claims four lives in Mabira

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people have been confirmed dead following an accident that occurred Friday night in Mabira Forest, along the Kampala-Jinja highway.

Police records indicate that the accident occurred when a coaster registration number UBD 343P which was destined for Mbale, collided with a Kampala bound trailer registration number T643DNU/T841DNB.

The deceased persons have been identified as Eric Kasumba, the coaster driver, detective corporal Andrew Mutampa attached to Katwe Police Station and Wilson Sanyu. One other body remains unidentified.

The bodies were taken to Kawolo hospital while the survivors were rushed to Jinja Referral hospital for treatment.

Kenneth Koda, one of the victims of the accident says that the driver was overtaking and lost control when he noticed the trailer approaching their vehicle.

