Absa Bank Uganda donates medical supplies to Kilembe mines hospital

Kasese, Uganda | Julius Businge | On June 02, Absa Bank Uganda made a donation worth Shs 30 million towards the purchase of essential medical equipment and supplies for Kilembe Mines Hospital, a private not for profit health facility whose infrastructure was damaged and swept away by recent heavy flooding.

The donation is in response to extreme flooding caused by the River Nyamwamba bursting its banks earlier this month which resulted in the displacement of over 120,000 people and the destruction of several homes, farms, schools, and critical infrastructure.

“We are beyond saddened by the sheer destruction this disaster has caused to the people of Kasese district. We therefore stand in solidarity with the hospital administration and community to jump start the rehabilitation process with this provision of much-needed relief to the Kilembe Mines Hospital,” Annette Kiconco, the acting retail director at Absa Bank Uganda said.

The donation covers essential hospital equipment and medical supplies which include stretchers, wheelchairs, biomedical fridge, oxygen concentrator, patient monitors, beds and mattresses.

Kilembe Mines Hospital has a 200-bed capacity and is located in Namuhunga village in Kasese district. At the time of the flooding, 87 patients were evacuated to nearby health facilities as the hospital’s medical stores and mortuary were completely washed away.