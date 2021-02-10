Abim residents in fear over increased attacks by Karimojong warriors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Barlyec parish in Awach sub county in Abim district are living in constant fear over increased armed attacks by suspected Karimojong warriors.

The latest attack occurred at around 10 pm on Tuesday night where a resident of Aroo village in Barlyech parish was shot dead by the suspected warriors.

The Aroo village LC I chairperson Lawrence Owilli identifies the deceased as 54-year-old Mateso Ocheng. According to Owilli, the deceased was seating in front of his house when he was shot dead.

He says three people have been killed by suspected Matheniko and Jie cattle rustlers in his village since this year began. He says one of the residents was killed in his garden while another was shot with an arrow at a community borehole.

According to Owili, despite reporting the attacks to authorities, nothing has been done to stop them, saying security seems incapable of intervening to protect their lives and property.

He says the failure by security to act against the armed attacks has triggered fears among residents, adding that some are now contemplating fleeing the villages to seek refuge at Awach trading center or in the neighbouring villages in Abim sub county.

Rose Achila, a resident of the area says the warriors have taken advance of the absence of security officers to attack them. She says they can no longer go to their farms that are distant from their homes to harvest crops because of fear of attacks by the armed rustlers.

Proscovia Acham, the Abim Deputy Resident District Commissioner has decried the recent incident saying security has spent the better part of this morning pursing the assailants who are reported to have fled northeastwards towards Alerek Hills. Acham has called for calm and vigilance among residents to fight off the attacks.

The incidents come amidst the escalation of insecurity in Karamoja sub-region where armed elements have in the recent weeks gone on rampage attacking innocent civilians amidst clashes with security forces Moroto and Napak districts.

*****

URN