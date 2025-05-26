A spirited celebration as Uganda Waragi & Suuna Ben shut down 2025 Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT | If there’s one thing that defines Uganda, it’s our ability to party hard. The 2025 Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) festival was no exception with Uganda’s iconic gin, Uganda Waragi, and the infectious beats of Suuna Ben’s ebinyanya that got the crowd in a frenzy.

As the sun set on the final day, the atmosphere shifted from exhibition stalls and formalities to pure revelry. Munyonyo became an open-air celebration of everything that makes Uganda unique. From live music performances from Abeeka Band, to unorthodox dance and fashion shows as well as comedic performances from Madrat and Chiko, festivalgoers were in high spirits all evening.

The highlight of the night was Masaka’s greatest musical export, Suuna Ben, whose set saw most, if not everyone, waving a tree branch, as is the signature binyanya move!

As the official heritage partner, Uganda Waragi made the experience wholesome and flavourful with ever-flowing Uganda Waragi cocktails and a stunning chilling area for all.

“As Uganda’s heritage gin, we have been at the centre of celebrations such as these to cement the Ugandan culture in unforgettable ways for our consumers,” said Hillary Baguma, Brand Manager for Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries.

“Throughout the 4 days of the festival, POATE has provided a platform to share the Ugandan spirit with the rest of the world”, he concluded.

True to this, Uganda Waragi demonstrated how it is deeply woven into Uganda’s cultural fabric by exhibiting its variants that attest to the brand evolution throughout its 60-year legacy.

For four days, POATE 2025 engaged tourism stakeholders with high-level panel discussions on ecotourism and deal-making sessions between local operators and international buyers to reinforce Uganda’s growing reputation as Africa’s next great travel destination.

What stood out most was the feeling at POATE 2025. Across the four days, there were loads to toast to as the world got a taste of the warmth, energy, and sense of pride that makes our country so special.

With the 9th edition now concluded, the groundwork from this melting pot of ideas has the potential to yield more partnerships, more celebrations, and more reasons to raise a glass (or a branch) to moments that truly celebrate Uganda.