A fusion of tradition and global influence; unpacking the cultural relevance of jazz to Ugandan music

dfcu Jazz in the Pearl Festival – understanding Uganda’s Cultural Ties to a Global Sound.

COMMENT | HELENA MAYANJA | Born in the early 20th century in the cultural melting pot of New Orleans, jazz emerged as a powerful expression of the African American experience; blending blues, ragtime, and West African rhythms into a genre defined by improvisation, soul, and innovation. Over time, jazz evolved into a global phenomenon, celebrated for its ability to cross borders and bring people together through the universal language of music.

In Uganda, this global genre has found fertile ground. The fusion of Ugandan sounds with the improvisational spirit of jazz has given rise to a vibrant musical movement that honours heritage while embracing innovation.

As Uganda’s creative economy grows, jazz is emerging as a strategic cultural and economic asset. The “dfcu Jazz in the Pearl” festival, event promises to celebrate Uganda’s place in the global jazz landscape. Through this initiative, dfcu stands at the front of a cultural movement that uplifts local talent and positions Uganda as a rising hub for cultural tourism and artistic excellence.

But what makes jazz so culturally relevant to Uganda? The answer lies in the genre’s historical connection to African rhythms, its ability to communicate across cultures, and its growing influence on the next generation of Ugandan musicians.

A genre born from African rhythms, spirituals and blues; it has deep roots in the cultural history of the African diaspora. Uganda, as a country with a vibrant and diverse musical heritage, shares many of the rhythms, modes, and melodic structures that are characteristic of jazz.

As Uganda’s music scene grows, jazz provides a platform for artists to explore the depths of their cultural heritage while simultaneously engaging with a global language of music that speaks to audiences worldwide. In jazz, we find a shared African heritage.

While jazz’s African roots are evident, the genre has taken on a life of its own globally. For Uganda, the growing popularity of jazz offers a gateway to the international music scene, presenting the country’s musicians with new opportunities for visibility and collaboration. Through international collaborations, jazz becomes a global connector, placing Uganda on the International Stage

For young Ugandan musicians, jazz aligns with their aspirations to push boundaries and experiment with global sounds while remaining rooted in their cultural identity. Just as Afrobeats has taken the global stage, jazz presents another avenue for Ugandan musicians to establish themselves on global platforms, showcasing the country’s artistic innovation and its potential as a cultural powerhouse in East Africa.

dfcu Bank’s commitment to cultivating Uganda’s cultural and creative economies is exemplified through sponsorships like the dfcu Jazz in the Pearl Festival which create jobs, promote tourism, and generate income for a variety of sectors, from hospitality to transportation.

By supporting the arts, dfcu Bank is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of Uganda’s music industry. As jazz continues to inspire, it will undoubtedly remain an integral part of Uganda’s cultural and musical future, bringing the world to Uganda and taking Uganda’s music to the world.

The writer is the Head – Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at dfcu Bank