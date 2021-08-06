900 vehicles impounded in Kampala during curfew

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 900 vehicles have been impounded for violating curfew time, a week after the lockdown was eased.

President Yoweri Museveni last week announced the partial lifting of the lockdown after 42 days. Museveni also allowed the resumption of public transport and maintained curfew time at 7:00pm to 5:30am.

Luke Owoyesigirye, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy spokesman says that during the 42 days lockdown, vehicles were excused because several roadblocks that were mounted in different parts of the city would cause delays. He adds that since no roadblocks have been erected, they expect the cars to be off the streets by 7:00pm.

Owoyesigirye also said that 500 motorcycles were also impounded for violating the Presidential guidelines. According to Owoyesigirye, some boda boda riders were carrying more than one passenger while others violated the curfew time.

Owoyesigirye said that no motorcycle has so far been released because the owners have to pay express penalties. Each motorcycle according to Owoyesigirye will pay 40,000 shillings while cars 100,000 shillings.

He adds that the security personnel will continue with operations to curb the violators of the directives.

“These operations will continue until riders and drivers respect the curfew time. It is not going to end today and we remind road users and other members of the public to respect Covid-19 guidelines,” Owoyesigirye said.

On Wednesday, the police announced that it had collected 909 million shillings from the express penalties issued to riders and motorists flouting traffic regulations and the Covid-19 guidelines.

According to police records, security personnel arrested more than 11,500 people during lockdown but only 2,117 were taken to court as repeated offenders. Police issued a 40,000 Shillings express penalty ticket to each of the 16,403 impounded motorcycles hence collecting 656 million shillings.

An express penalty ticket of 100,000 shillings was issued to each of the 2,531 impounded cars and 253 Million Shillings was realized.

*****

URN