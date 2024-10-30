9 hacked to death in Kagadi

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nine people have been hacked to death in Kagadi District. The incident happened on Tuesday in Muzizi cell, Kyaterekera town council.

Unknown people armed with machetes raided the village at 9 pm and started hacking people indiscriminately. They later fled to an unknown destination.

The dead persons include men, women and children. Their identities are yet to be established.

Lilian Ruteraho, the Kagadi Resident District Commissioner-RDC says that security has already taken charge of the area calling on residents to be calm.

Yosam Musisi, the Kyaterekera town council LCIII Chairperson says people are living in fear following the attack.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that the police and the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces soldiers have been deployed in the area to pursue the assailants.

URN