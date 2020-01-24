89 sub counties lack health centres -Opendi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former minister of health in- charge of General Duties, Sarah Opendi has said that the Ministry of Health has failed to extend health centres to all sub-counties across the country.

She was on Thursday speaking at the handover ceremony to Robinah Nabbanja, the incoming Health Minister in charge of General Duties. Opendi who heads to Ministry of Energy said that 89 sub-counties don’t have a single health facility.

She said that the absence of health centres affects the delivery of health services.

She who was appointed State Minister for Energy urged colleagues that she leaves in leadership at the Ministry of Health to prioritize improving health services in mountainous areas.

Other key areas and issues that she leaves incomplete, Opendi mentioned the National Drug Authority-NDA bill and the Assisted Reproductive Technology bill that will help infertility care since according to her it’s risky now as health workers are conducting procedures without legislation to cushion against any arising legal issues.

The incoming Minister Robinah Nabbanja said that in addition to the lack of health centres, her main focus will be mobilizing the public to prevent diseases since to her up 70% of the disease burden is preventable that can be dealt with using simple lifestyle fixes.

Opendi had spent eight years in the health ministry.

