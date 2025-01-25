86 UPDF, Gabon soldiers complete grade three staff course

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eighty-six junior military staff officers from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Gabon’s army, have completed a grade three staff course. The four-month course prepares selected junior officers for command and staff appointments.

Brig Gen James Kinalwa, UPDF’s Joint Staff Human Resource Management, said the event is another milestone and an indication of a deliberate effort to develop competent commanders and staff officers for a professional army.

He commended the officers for their performance, noting that their formative and summative assessments demonstrated the acquisition of invaluable knowledge that would greatly benefit them in their future tasks.

“I am certain that you are going to apply that knowledge you have acquired effectively and efficiently wherever you will be. You have learned a lot at this college. However, whatever you have learned here, let it be a guide to your success in your military career as an officer,” said Brig Gen Kinalwa.

The junior staff course helps to develop officers’ command, analytical and communication skills. This is done by providing understanding and knowledge of combined arms operations at the battle group level.

“It is one thing to attend a course and another to apply what you have learned. Urge you to avoid the passenger mindset and instead display competence, flexibility, and teamwork,” Brig Kinalwa said.

The junior staff course was also established to educate officers in the art of leadership, and tactics and integrated all arms operations at the battlegroup level.

Brig Gen Chris Ogwal, the commandant of the junior staff college said was intake 36/24-25, which included 86 students, among them four students from Gabon.

Brig Gen Ogwal emphasised the importance of the values and principles instilled in the Officers during their time at the college, urging them to carry these forward as they embark on the next phase of their careers.

“The skills you have honed here will be essential in shaping the future of our defence forces. Congratulations to you all. May you continue to serve with pride and professionalism,” Brig Gen Ogwal said.

Lt Col Nasser Faruk Mukiibi was recognized for exhibiting the best leadership skills, while Major Demitri Jason Raivire was awarded as the best fraternal student.

The graduation was also witnessed by the Commandant of Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka, Maj Gen George Igumba; Col Michael Ssesanga, the Commandant of the Non-Commissioned Officers Academy.

*****

URN