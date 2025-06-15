72 eco-friendly playgrounds constructed to boost play based learning

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 72 eco-friendly playgrounds have been constructed in the country to enhance play-based learning.

UNICEF, Play Action International, together with the Ministry of Education, have built the playgrounds in several districts of Karamoja, such as Nakapiripirit, Kaabong, Kotido, Abim, Napak, Moroto, Amudat, and Nabilatuk, among others, including one at Nakivubo Blue Primary School in Kampala.

The playgrounds have features that include equipment made from recycled plastic, like slides and climbers, benches and tables constructed from plastic milk jugs or bottles and safe ground covers made from recycled rubber.

Speaking at the celebration of the International Day of Play in Kampala, Daphne Mugizi, the Early Childhood Development (ECD) specialist from UNICEF, said that children’s confidence, growth, and learning are attained through play.

Uganda joined the rest of the world to affirm the critical role that play has in learning, development, and well-being as a foundation for human capital development.

Mugizi emphasised that through the creativity of playing, children build the necessary skills to solve emerging problems. She also stressed the need to give children in all settings of life, such as refugee settlements and underserved communities, a chance to play, saying that play can restore hope and ignite potential.

According to Mugizi, the playground initiative has boosted student enrollment in schools and reduced learner absenteeism. She also called for the support of all children in the country to play, regardless of their background, location, or ability.

Hajat Safina Mutumba from the Ministry of Education and Sports called on teachers, parents, and other stakeholders to always prioritise children’s needs and rights to support their well-being and enable them to enjoy their environment.

Mutumba also said that play should not be regarded as a luxury or a one-off treat but as a part of everyday life in homes, communities, and, most importantly, in the policies and planning of the country.

Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Education, expressed gratitude to the Department of Basic Education in her ministry for spearheading the second edition of the International Day of Play celebration in Uganda.

Kaducu said that the government continues to recognise the importance of play in supporting the holistic growth of children, ensuring that every child has an opportunity to play.

To achieve the objective of promoting play, Kaducu noted that it requires the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, including parents, educators, and the community, by prioritising meaningful play in the lives of children.

She also mentioned that through this second National Play Day celebration, the government is committed to ensuring that pre-primary schools meet the basic requirements and minimum standards for quality education service delivery.

The Minister urged parents to embrace and engage in their children’s play activities, as children learn a lot through play, which helps them develop essential life skills and values.

In March 2024, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution establishing 11 June as the International Day of Play to champion and protect this fundamental right.

URN