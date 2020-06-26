Hared Petroleum set to evict 700 families in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 700 families from works village in Jinja district are protesting an eviction by Bashir Musa, the proprietor of Hared Petroleum Limited.

The said land, covers six plots, measuring about four acres along Kisinja road and Nile crescent. It was host to the Ministry of Works employees in the ’90s. But the employees continued occupying the said land even after losing their jobs in early 2000′.

But Musa contends that the plots in contention were under his company name; Hared Petroleum, and he has failed to develop it due to illegal settlements. Musa secured an eviction notice on June 17, giving the occupants two weeks to vacate the land.

The notice is accompanied by a letter signed by the Jinja municipality Deputy Town Clerk, Peter Mawerere indicating that the settlers had developed an illegal slum in the area. Mawerere reaffirms, in the letter than those who will not vacate peacefully within two weeks will be forcibly ejected by law enforcement agencies.

However, another letter signed by Joyce Nanteza, on behalf of the Ministry of Works Chief Materials Engineer indicates that the squatters will be notified to vacate at a later date so as to pave way for construction of other projects. The letter dated June 23 is addressed to works village chairperson.

“The Ministry of Works and Transport would wish to inform you and your squatters about the intentions to clear that area for emergency construction of premises. A new department is to be constructed in that area, paving way for future construction testing sites for a new Jinja city,” the letter reads.

But Sophia Nakagwa one of the affected squatters says that residents are puzzled about whose orders to follow after two landlords issued different directives on the same land.

Mercy Namukose, another resident says that the eviction has been rushed without engaging the victims. Namukose argues that most of the affected persons are financially constrained due to the ongoing lockdown which has affected operations over the last three months.

Mohammed Mwanje, the village chairperson says that Musa has tasked him to register all the affected residents who will be paid 200,000 Shillings each as disturbance allowance. However, residents declined the offer.

Jinja Municipal Council Speaker Molson Bizitu says that area leaders have halted developments on the contested land as they await to carry out a comprehensive search on the original landlord.

