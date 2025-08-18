600 Women Groups to benefit from Uganda’s Green Transformation Project

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Up to 600 village-level women groups across Uganda are set to benefit from the new Women’s Economic Empowerment for the Green Transformation Project (WEEG), aimed at strengthening women-led enterprises in environmentally friendly sectors. The initiative is implemented under the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Program (UWEP).

The selected groups are part of 22,779 organizations currently supported by UWEP to boost income, create jobs, and promote sustainable business practices among rural women. The project will directly impact over 5,000 women nationwide. At the launch, Minister of Gender, Labor and Social Development Betty Amongi praised women turning waste and agricultural products into marketable goods, highlighting examples such as charcoal briquettes from rubbish, banana wine, shoes from old tires, and herbal products from vegetables.

“Every little support you give to rural women in terms of capital, they utilize it much more than us in offices,” she said. “If you empower a woman, the benefits stay at the household level and support the whole family. That is smart economics.” Amongi emphasized that only women-led groups already engaged in green enterprises will receive targeted training, technical assistance, and market access support. “Many times, initiatives fail because they reinvent the wheel,” she noted. “This partnership builds on proven results to expand opportunities for women.”

The project forms part of the wider Women’s Employment Promotion for the Green Transformation of Africa (WE4D) program, funded by Germany in collaboration with the EU and Norway, and implemented by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ). It focuses on sustainable agriculture, agro-processing, renewable energy, waste management, eco-tourism, and environmentally friendly construction.

German Ambassador to Uganda, Matthias Schauer, said the program would boost women’s employment while addressing urgent environmental challenges. “By increasing the competitiveness of women’s groups in the green sector, we create employment, raise incomes, and protect the environment at the same time,” he noted.

A key challenge for women entrepreneurs is certification. Without Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) approval, many products cannot enter supermarkets or international markets. The project will support certification, branding, and compliance with international quality standards to expand market access. Diana Babirye, secretary of the Bakyala Tukole Amanda Mukasasiro Group in Masaka, shared that her group grew from 10 members in 2018 to 40, with capital increasing from UGX 7 million to UGX 16 million. They produce charcoal briquettes from organic waste, selling locally as an affordable, eco-friendly alternative. “One briquette can burn for eight hours and costs UGX 2,500,” Babirye explained. “With this project, we expect more machines, training, and access to bigger markets.”

Commissioner for Gender and Women Affairs, Angela Nakafeero, said the initiative aligns with Uganda’s Vision 2040, which prioritizes women’s empowerment in inclusive and sustainable development. “Uganda has one of the highest rates of women’s business ownership in Africa, yet most remain small-scale with limited access to finance, technology, and markets,” she noted. The program addresses these gaps through skills development, mentorship, and improved access to finance, particularly for rural women.

Barnard Mujini, Commissioner for Equal Opportunities, added that the project aims to industrialize women’s businesses at the household level. “We are focusing on certification, branding, and industrializing at the household level. This is an industrial revolution starting in our communities,” he said.

Minister Amongi called on government agencies, private sector players, and community leaders to support the expansion of green enterprises. “When we invest in women, we invest in families, communities, and the nation,” she said. “Women’s economic empowerment is not charity; it is smart economics.” With targeted support, rural women entrepreneurs are expected to move beyond local markets, enter regional and international value chains, and turn village-level innovations into sustainable national growth.

URN