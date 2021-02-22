60 suspected criminals arrested with military materials in Kampala, Wakiso

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sixty suspected city thugs have been arrested with suspected stolen items including military materials during an operation conducted by both the army and Uganda Police personnel today in Kampala and parts of Wakiso today. The suspects were arrested in areas of Kisenyi- Mengo, Kisekka market, Kireka, and Kakajjo-Bweyogerere.

Two of the suspects were found with military tee-shirts belonging to Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF and one bullet, phones, laptops and handbags as well as rudimentary weapons like Pangas, Axes, nails, and hammers which they have been using to assault the members of the public in several attacks and robberies.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson said the operation was prompted by complaints of theft and robberies from members of the public, which had increased since the beginning of the year.

Owoyesigyire is optimistic that the suspects will guide the police into subsequent operations to net their colleagues who are part of the gangs terrorizing the public in parts of Kampala and Wakiso. The suspects are currently detained at Old Kampala Police Station.

Authorities in Nakawa Division recently opted to start registering residents in an effort to combat criminality after gangs staged more than 20 attacks in different areas in the division. According to the 2019 crime report, police dismantled ten criminal groups, arrested their members and arraigned them in court. In 2018, 18 criminal gangs were dismantled within Kampala Metropolitan areas.

