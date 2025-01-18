6 African stars to watch in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A

LONDON, ENGLAND | THE INDEPENDENT | Here are three African Stars to Watch across this week’s matches in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal) – Real Betis

The right-back will be required to be in great shape when Betis go up against Alaves at Estadio Benito Villamarin. The player has even received comparisons to former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna and he’ll be keen to show the world what he’s got in this crucial La Liga clash.

Born: 5 March 1993 in Chesnay, France

Position: Right-back

Jersey number: 23

Senior club career: Paris Saint-Germain (France, 2013 – 2017); Evian (France, 2013 – 2015, loan); Nantes (France, 2015 – 2016, loan); Bordeaux (France, 2016 – 2017, loan); Bordeaux (France, 2017 – 2021); Real Betis (2021 – present)

Real Betis stats: 75 appearances, 2 goals

Club career stats: 326 appearances, 5 goals

Week’s match: Saturday 18 January, 19:30: Real Betis v Alaves

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria) – Atalanta

Recently crowned the CAF Player of the Year, Lookman has another opportunity to shine in a crucial match against Napoli which could potentially be an early title decider for Atalanta.

Will he replicate the performance from the return fixture which saw him score a brace against Antonio Conte’s men?

Born: 20 October 1997 in London, United Kingdom

Position: Forward/second striker

Jersey number: 11

Senior club career: Charlton Athletic (England, 2015 – 2017); Everton (England, 2017 – 2019); RB Leipzig (Germany, 2018 – 2022); Fulham (England, 2020 – 2021, loan); Leicester City (England, 2021 – 2022, loan); Atalanta (Italy, 2022 – present)

Atalanta stats: 101 appearances, 44 goals

Club career stats: 301 appearances, 79 goals

Week’s match: Saturday 18 January, 21:45: Atalanta v Napoli

Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) – Brentford

The talented forward will have all eyes on him when the Bees host league leaders Liverpool at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon. With 13 goals so far in the Premier League, Mbeumo will be expected to turn up for the home team in the attack.

Born: 7 August 1999 in Avallon, France

Position: Right-winger

Jersey number: 19

Senior club career: Troyes II (France, 2016 – 2018); Troyes (France, 2018 – 2019); Brentford (England, 2019 – present)

Brentford stats: 223 appearances, 63 goals

Club career stats: 270 appearances, 77 goals

Week’s match: Saturday 18 January, 17:00: Brentford v Liverpool

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso) – Bournemouth

Bournemouth have been one of the ‘low key’ best teams in the Premier League this season, but they face a tough test away to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon and will need Dango Ouattara to quell the threat down his flank.

Born: 11 February 2022 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Position: Winger/wingback

Jersey number: 11

Senior club career: Majestic FC (Burkina Faso, 2019 – 2020); Lorient (France, 2020 – 2023); Bournemouth (England, 2023 – present)

Bournemouth stats: 70 appearances, 5 goals

Club career stats: 128 appearances, 18 goals

Week’s match: Saturday 18 January, 14:30: Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Yvan Neyou (Cameroon) – Leganes

In their battle to remain in La Liga, Leganes face a tough task when they welcome title-chasing Atletico Madrid on Saturday afternoon, and Los Pepineros will need Cameroonian midfielder Yvan Neyou to be at his combative best in the middle of the park.

Born: 3 January 1997 in Douala, Cameroon

Position: Midfielder

Jersey number: 17

Senior club career: Sedan (France, 2016 – 2017); Laval (France, 2017 – 2019); Braga (Portugal, 2019 – 2020); Saint-Etienne (France, 2020, loan, 2020 – 2023); Leganes (Spain, 2022, loan, 2023 – present)

Leganes stats: 73 appearances, 2 goals

Club career stats: 174 appearances, 6 goals

Week’s match: Saturday 18 January, 17:15: Leganes v Atletico Madrid

Amin Sarr (Gambia) – Verona

Eligible to represent the Gambia at international level, 23-year-old forward Amin Sarr has enjoyed an impressive campaign at Verona (on loan from Lyon) thus far and will hope to add to his growing reputation when Lazio visit the Bentegodi Stadium on Sunday evening.

Born: 11 March 2001 in Malmo, Sweden

Position: Forward

Jersey number: 9

Senior club career: Malmo (Sweden, 2020 – 2022); Mjallby (Sweden, 2021, loan); Heerenveen (Netherlands, 2022 – 2023); Lyon (France, 2023 – present); Wolfsburg (Germany, 2023 – 2024, loan); Verona (Italy, 2024 – present)

Verona stats: 14 appearances, 3 goals

Club career stats: 128 appearances, 25 goals

Week’s match: Sunday 19 January, 19:00: Verona v Lazio