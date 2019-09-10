5,000 police recruits to start training on Saturday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force – UPF have finalised scrutinizing recently recruited 4,500 probation police constables – PPCs and 500 learner assistant inspectors of police – AIPs.

Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson says that Police’s Police Advisory Committee chaired by Inspector General of Police – IGP Martin Ochola, has perused through the names of candidates and lists of successful ones have been sent to various regional and division recruitment centres.

Police sent some of the lists to Central Police Stations – CPS in different districts, regions yesterday in the evening while others names will reach the recruitment centres by close of business today for applicants to crosscheck whether they were successful or not.

Enanga said candidates both at PPC and AIP level must crosscheck at centres where they were recruited from as their names will be pinned at noticeboards.

Successful candidates have been urged to prepare to travel to Police Training School – PTS at Kabalye in Masindi District this Saturday [September 14th] when their 12 months intensive training will be commencing.

PPC candidates that were recruited in Kampala have been urged to crosscheck with Central Police Station – CPS Kampala, Kawempe Police Division and Kampala South Regional police headquarters at Katwe.

AIPs whose recruitment was conducted at Lugogo and Kibuli Police School have been informed to crosscheck for their names at Criminal Investigations Directorate – CID headquarters’ noticeboard for their names.

In July, Police force announced the recruitment of 4500 PPCs and 500 AIP but upon concluding the recruitment exercise, it was realized that more than 2000 PPCs and 200 AIPs applicants were exceeding the maxim age of 22 and 25 respectively.

IGP Ochola for fear of being questioned, he ordered for fresh recruitment to cover the remaining positions but with adjustments in age. Maximum age for PPCs and AIPs was elevated from 22 to 25 and 25 to 28 respectively.

However, Policy Advisory Committee – PAC maintained the qualification for PPCs as Senior Four Certificate and a Diploma in science or related courses for AIPs. This is the first time police have recruited Senior Four graduates since 2000 when Justice Julia Sebutinde, commission recommended that Police Constables must at least possess a Senior Six Certificate.

Sebutinde had argued that Senior Six graduates possess reasonable knowledge and are able to read, interpret the laws during investigations, prepare case files, guide complainants and suspects accordingly which was not the case with Senior Four dropouts.

Nevertheless, police have resorted back to recruiting Senior Fours saying that S6 youth have turned police force into a transit route. Enanga said for past decade police have been recruiting S6 graduates, they have realized they desert the force after getting some experience by either going for greener pastures in countries like Iraq or join universities afterwards abandoning police work.

