4 die after taxi plunges into swamp in Buyende

Buyende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga North have confirmed the death of four individuals who were traveling in a commuter taxi that plunged into Nalujjo Swamp in Kagulu Sub-county, Buyende District. The accident occurred when a commuter taxi, registration number UBD 160F, en route from Buyende to Kaliro District, lost control and veered into the swamp.



All the occupants reportedly drowned and died on the spot as the vehicle sank into the deeper parts of the swamp. The deceased, comprising one woman and three men, were temporarily laid at Mulali Primary School playground, awaiting transportation to Kidera Health Centre IV mortuary for postmortem examination.



Godfrey Kadogo, a resident in the area, said the accident occurred around midnight. He noted that he and others were on a routine night patrol—part of community efforts to curb cattle theft—when they witnessed the incident and quickly mobilized rescue teams.



“Unfortunately, by the time the police divers joined us, all the victims had already died,” Kadogo said. Moses Loota, a boda boda rider who was closely following the taxi, blamed the accident on the narrow and slippery road. He noted that the road has several dangerous sections with poor drainage and frequently sinking culverts, especially during rainy seasons.



“We have seen multiple accidents along this road, mainly involving motorcycles. The Ministry of Works has not done any substantial upgrades,” Loota said. He appealed to the ministry to construct a bridge across the swamp to prevent further tragedies caused by flooding.



Busoga North Police Spokesperson Michael Kasadha confirmed the incident, saying investigations are ongoing to establish the exact cause of the accident.

URN