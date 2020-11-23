36 remanded over free Kyagulanyi protests in Kyotera

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 36 people have been remanded to Ssaza Government Prison in Masaka district for participating in protests that rocked Kyotera town council last week.

A total of 60 people were arrested on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from different areas of Kyotera. They were arrested by police in collaboration with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Local Defense Unit (LDU) in different operations across the town council and district.

The protests stemmed from the arrest of Presidential Candidate and leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu ‘Bobi Wine’ in Luuka district on Wednesday.

The 36 people mostly youths below 25 years, have been produced in Kalisizo Magistrate’s Court where Joy Nambozo, the Chief Magistrate remanded them. They all maintained their innocence saying they are victims of circumstances.

Their bail requested was declined due to lack of substantial sureties to represent them. According Muhammad Nsubuga, the Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson, they are still looking for more suspects in connection with the protest.

However, the situation has normalised in Kyotera and businesses have resumed with few police deployments and patrols to ensure peace. According to Maj. David Matovu, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), the district security team is still alert and ready to foil any form of protest.

Matovu adds that there are still looking for some people said to be the architects of the recent protests that resulted into commotion and disruption of businesses. He says the situation is currently back to normal, adding that that they are relying on intelligence information to identify them.

