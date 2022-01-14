35 arrested for attacking motorists along Northern bypass

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 35 people suspected to be part of a racket that has been terrorizing motorists and pedestrians along the Northern bypass in Kampala have been arrested.

The suspects were picked up last night in the ongoing security operations that kicked off two weeks ago. This follows reports of thugs targeting motorists and pedestrians along the Northern bypass.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson said that police and army have started conducting joint operations along the bypass following public outcry.

“We conducted last night operations with UPDF in areas of Kisaasi, Ntinda, Nalya, Kiwatule, Kyebando, and Namboole, where more than 35 suspects were apprehended, they are currently detained at Kira-road and Ntinda police,” he said.

Among the suspects is a 17-year old Dauda Ssebbanga, resident of Kyebando, who was caught red-handed with pavers used in smashing car windscreens, and injuring unsuspecting victims before robbing their valuables.

Ssebbanga was arrested at Kyebando flyover, one of the hotspots, although he first disguised himself as a porter coming from a site in Kololo.

Police say security teams will continue with operations until all criminals are arrested.

“We want to retaliate to the public that we will make sure we protect life and property of road users along the Northern bypass, the operation is still ongoing and all criminals will be traced,” Owoyesigyire stated.

At the start of this week, police had netted over 70 suspects in connection to the robberies on the bypass.

